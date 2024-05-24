Saran violence: fir names Lalu’s daughter

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya has been named in one of the FIRs registered in connection with “irregularities” during polling in Bihar’s Saran Lok Sabha constituency and post-poll clashes leading to the death of one person there earlier this week, officials said on Thursday. Acharya was the Mahagathbandhan candidate in Saran against BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

BJP has crossed 310-mark, says Shah

Siddharthnagar (UP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed the “BJP has already crossed 310-mark” and the Congress is “not even getting 40 seats” this time. “INDI alliance has been wiped out in the first five phases. Akhilesh Yadav will not even get four seats,” said Shah, addressing a poll meeting in Siddharthnagar in support of Domariyaganj BJP candidate Jagdambika Pal.

Vigil up in Rajouri, Poonch ahead of polling

Jammu: Multi-layer security has been put in place in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, particularly along the LoC, part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency that goes to polls on May 25. These measures include increased deployment of security personnel, area dominations in hill regions, additional checkpoints and round-the-clock monitoring in the region and at vital installations, officials said on Thursday.

