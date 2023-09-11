Saudi Arabia Crown Prince meets PM Modi

New Delhi, September 11
Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
He was given the ceremonial guard of honour.
The Saudi Crown Prince had arrived in Delhi on a three-day visit and stayed back after the G20 Summit for his state visit.
Following his meeting with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House, the Saudi Crown Prince is expected to sign the minutes of the first meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council at the same venue around noon.
After concluding all these, the Saudi Arabian PM will meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan around 6.30pm.
Salman will depart from New Delhi around 8.30pm.
His Royal Highness earlier visited India on a State Visit in February 2019, and this will be his second State Visit to India.
