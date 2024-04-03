Saving democracy is primary concern, who would be the PM comes second: Shashi Tharoor

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, April 3

Most Congress members would have inevitably named Rahul Gandhi when asked who could be an alternative to Narendra Modi for the post of Prime Minister.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on the other hand, has said that the question was “irrelevant” because in the parliamentary system (unlike a presidential one) one does not elect an individual, but a party or coalition of parties.

“Yet again a journalist has asked me to identify an individual who is the alternative to Modi. The question is irrelevant in the Parliamentary system. We are not electing an individual (as in a presidential system), but a party, or coalition of parties, that represents a set of principles and convictions that are invaluable to preserve India’s diversity, pluralism and inclusive growth,” Tharoor wrote on X on Tuesday.

Stating that safeguarding democracy and diversity was the primary concern now and who would be chosen the Prime Minister came second, Tharoor said,

“The alternative to Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders who will be responsive to people’s problems and not driven by individual ego”.

“Which specific person they will choose to be Prime Minister is a secondary consideration. Protecting our democracy and diversity comes first”, Tharoor wrote.

The Congress, it may be noted, is a leading player of the Opposition INDIA bloc which has been cobbled up to challenge the Narendra Modi-led BJP.

INDIA constituents have placed on hold for the time being the issue of who could be the PM if they do manage to form the government.

A three-time MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor has thrown his hat in the ring again for a fourth Lok Sabha stint from the seat.

He is facing challenge from BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Left front candidate Pannyan Ravindran.

Polling will take place in Thiruvananthapuram in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, on April 26.

