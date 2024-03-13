SBI submits electoral bond data to Election Commission

New Delhi, March 12
The SBI on Tuesday evening submitted details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India in compliance with the Supreme Court order.
The poll body acknowledged the receipt of the data in a tweet.
“In compliance with the SC’s directions to the SBI, contained in its order dated February 15 and March 11, the data on electoral bonds has been supplied by the State Bank of India to the EC, today,” the EC posted on X. The apex court had on Monday ordered the SBI to declare the details of the electoral bonds encashed by political parties to the poll panel by the close of the business hours on March 12. It had also warned the SBI that it may proceed against it for “wilful disobedience” if the bank failed to comply with its directions and deadlines. Dismissing the SBI’s plea seeking extension of time till June 30 to disclose the details, a five-judge Constitution Bench had directed the EC to publish the information shared by the bank on its official website by 5 pm on March 15. Meanwhile, SC Bar Association chief Adish C Aggarwala on Tuesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu urging her to seek a presidential reference of the Constitution Bench verdict on the electoral bonds scheme case and not to give effect to it unless the top court reheard the matter.
