SBI’s electoral bond data: See full list of top donors and recipients

New Delhi, March 14
The following are the top buyers of scrapped electoral bonds, the data for which was released by the Election Commission on Thursday:
Future Gaming and Hotel Services: Rs 1,368 crore
Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd: Rs 966 crore
Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd: Rs 410 crore
Vedanta Ltd: Rs 400 crore
Haldia Energy Ltd: Rs 377 crore
Bharati Group: Rs 247 crore
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd: Rs 224 crore
Western UP Power Transmission: Rs 220 crore
Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd: Rs 194 crore
Madanlal Ltd: Rs 185 crore
DLF Group: Rs 170 crore
Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital: Rs 162 crore
Utkal Alumina International: Rs 145.3 crore
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd: Rs 123 crore
Birla Carbon India: Rs 105 crore
Rungta Sons: Rs 100 crore
Dr Reddy’s: Rs 80 crore
Piramal Enterprises Group: Rs 60 crore
Navyuga Engineering: Rs 55 crore
Shirdi Sai Electricals: Rs 40 crore
Edelweiss Group: Rs 40 crore
Cipla Ltd: Rs 39.2 crore
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: Rs 35 crore
Grasim Industries: Rs 33 crore
Jindal Stainless: Rs 30 crore
Bajaj Auto: Rs 25 crore
Sun Pharma Laboratories: Rs 25 crore
Mankind Pharma: Rs 24 crore
Bajaj Finance: Rs 20 crore
Maruti Suzuki India: Rs 20 crore
Ultratech: Rs 15 crore
TVS Motors: Rs 10 crore
