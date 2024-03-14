SBI’s electoral bond data: See full list of top donors and recipients

New Delhi, March 14

The following are the top buyers of scrapped electoral bonds, the data for which was released by the Election Commission on Thursday:

Future Gaming and Hotel Services: Rs 1,368 crore

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd: Rs 966 crore

Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd: Rs 410 crore

Vedanta Ltd: Rs 400 crore

Haldia Energy Ltd: Rs 377 crore

Bharati Group: Rs 247 crore

Essel Mining and Industries Ltd: Rs 224 crore

Western UP Power Transmission: Rs 220 crore

Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd: Rs 194 crore

Madanlal Ltd: Rs 185 crore

DLF Group: Rs 170 crore

Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital: Rs 162 crore

Utkal Alumina International: Rs 145.3 crore

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd: Rs 123 crore

Birla Carbon India: Rs 105 crore

Rungta Sons: Rs 100 crore

Dr Reddy’s: Rs 80 crore

Piramal Enterprises Group: Rs 60 crore

Navyuga Engineering: Rs 55 crore

Shirdi Sai Electricals: Rs 40 crore

Edelweiss Group: Rs 40 crore

Cipla Ltd: Rs 39.2 crore

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: Rs 35 crore

Grasim Industries: Rs 33 crore

Jindal Stainless: Rs 30 crore

Bajaj Auto: Rs 25 crore

Sun Pharma Laboratories: Rs 25 crore

Mankind Pharma: Rs 24 crore

Bajaj Finance: Rs 20 crore

Maruti Suzuki India: Rs 20 crore

Ultratech: Rs 15 crore

TVS Motors: Rs 10 crore