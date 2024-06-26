SC asks Delhi High Court to decide Jain’s bail plea on July 9

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

Noting that hearing on bail applications should not be deferred unnecessarily, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi High Court to decide AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in a money laundering case on July 9, the next date of hearing.

“It goes without saying that bail matters are not to be unnecessarily adjourned. Therefore, we hope and trust that the HC shall take its call on the next date of hearing,” a Vacation Bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice SVN Bhatti said. The top court disposed of Jain’s petition challenging the HC’s decision to defer the hearing on his bail for six weeks.

