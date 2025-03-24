Recovery of cash: SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Varma to Allahabad High Court
Justice Varma has been in the eye of a storm over alleged recovery of unaccounted cash from his house during a fire on March 14
The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recommended the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court.
Justice Varma has denied the allegations.
