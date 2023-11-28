SC dismisses plea for use of Gujarati as additional language in court proceedings

New Delhi, November 28
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition that sought directions to use the Gujarati language in addition to English in court proceedings in Gujarat.
A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti said it was not inclined to interfere with the Gujarat High Court order.
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Rohit Jayantilal Patel against the August 22 order of the high court which dismissed his PIL terming it as 'misconceived'.
