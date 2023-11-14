SC expunges remarks made by High Court against sitting judge 6 yrs ago

New Delhi, November 13
The Supreme Court has expunged certain adverse remarks made by the Gauhati High Court against its sitting judge’s verdict he delivered as a special NIA court judge in a terror case six years ago.
While acquitting several men convicted under various provisions of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the trial court, the HC had made “certain disparaging remarks” against him in its order, forcing the special judge, who has since been elevated to the HC, to move the top court.
“We are of the opinion that the adverse observations against the petitioner as contained in paragraphs 130, 190,191, 192, 193,194 and 233 and in any other portion of the order are treated as expunged and shall not be held against the petitioner in any manner,” a Bench said. The case was heard without disclosing the identity of the petitioner judge.
