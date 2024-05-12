SC grants ex-cop Pradeep Sharma bail in fake encounter case

PTI

New Delhi, May 11

The Supreme Court has granted bail to former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma, awarded life sentence in the 2006 fake encounter killing case of gangster Ramnarayan Gupta, alias Lakkhan Bhaiya.

A Bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra, while passing the order on Friday, noted the submission of the lawyer for the Maharashtra Government that the state had no objection to the court granting bail to Sharma. Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra appeared for Sharma, while senior advocate R Basant represented the complainant and opposed the former officer’s bail application. The top court had earlier on April 8 said he need not surrender till further orders to undergo the life sentence awarded to him in the case.

While admitting Sharma’s appeal against the March 19 Bombay High Court verdict, the Bench had said, “It is a case of reversal of acquittal by the high court.”

#Mumbai #Supreme Court