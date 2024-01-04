Supreme Court issues SOP on summoning of senior officials

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

As high courts often summon senior officials, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said physical presence of officials in courts was not necessary, except in judicial proceedings involving recording of proof.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud framed a standard operating procedure (SOP) based on a draft submitted by the government to regulate the summoning of officials by courts on an appeal of the UP Government against an order of the Allahabad High Court.

The HC had ordered the arrest of the Secretary (Finance) and the Special Secretary (Finance) of UP for moving an application seeking recall of the order. “The court should exercise caution when initiating contempt proceedings,” the SC said.

