SC Judge SVN Bhatti recuses from hearing plea of former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi, September 27
Supreme Court Judge SVN Bhatti on Wednesday recused himself from hearing former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s petition for quashing the FIR in the alleged scam in the state’s Skill Development Corporation.
As soon as the matter came before a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti for hearing, the former said, “My brother has little difficulty in hearing this matter. We are directing it to be listed before another bench next week.”
Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Naidu, said he be permitted to mention the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for urgent hearing.
“You may do so. Should we pass over this matter to be taken up later?”
Senior advocate Harish Salve, also representing Naidu, said if the bench is not hearing the matter, then passing it over may not help, and the court may direct listing it next week.
Justice Khanna said the bench cannot direct listing it on a specific date but may order listing next week.
Naidu had moved the top court on September 23 challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court order dismissing his petition for quashing the FIR against him in connection with an alleged scam in the Skill Development Corporation.
The high court had rejected his plea last Friday.
