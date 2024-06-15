SC notice to govt, NTA on plea over CBI probe into NEET row

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, June 14

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) on petitions seeking a CBI probe into alleged paper leak and irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 in which 67 students got a perfect score of 720 out of 720.

If no leak, why arrests then, asks congress If the paper was not leaked in NEET then why were 13 accused arrested in Bihar? Did the Patna police not expose the payment of Rs 30 lakh-Rs 50 lakh to the education mafia involved in the racket in exchange for papers? Mallikarjun Kharge, Cong chief No student’s career will be hit, promises education minister Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday met students who appeared for the NEET-UG exam to address their concerns. He said facts of the NEET exam were before the top court

“The government is committed to protecting the interests of NEET examinees... no student will be at a disadvantage and no child’s career will be at jeopardy,” Pradhan told the students

Asking the Centre and the NTA to respond to the petitions seeking a CBI probe into alleged paper leak and malpractices in NEET-UG 2024, a Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath asked them to respond in two weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on July 8 when certain other petitions on the issue would also be taken up.

As the petitioners’ advocates said it’s a question of lakhs of students and that candidates were committing suicides, the Bench asked them not to make any emotional arguments. It said no ex-parte order could be passed on their plea for a CBI probe without hearing the counsel for the Centre and the NTA.

“We understand that...we are conscious of all that,” said Justice Nath, adding they could argue it on July 8. Besides a CBI probe into alleged paper leak, the petitioners have also sought cancellation of the NEET–UG, 2024, results of which were declared on June 4.

The Bench also issued notices to various parties on NTA’s petition seeking transfer of cases pending in various high courts on the NEET-UG row to the top court to avoid multiplicity of litigation. Now both petitions will be taken up for hearing on July 8.

