 SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI's share in ancestral property after he abandons wife : The Tribune India

  • India
  • SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI's share in ancestral property after he abandons wife

SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI's share in ancestral property after he abandons wife

Order comes on woman’s plea seeking recovery of both arrears of maintenance and her monthly maintenance of Rs 1,27,500

SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI's share in ancestral property after he abandons wife

Photo for representation: iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 22

Amid rising instances of NRI men dumping their wives in India after marriage, the Supreme Court has ordered sale of an Australia-based NRI man’s share in his ancestral property here after he abandoned his wife and refused to pay the arrears of maintenance to her.

Fed up with the “utter obduracy” and “persistent defiant conduct” displayed by the NRI man, a Bench led by Justice S Ravindra Bhat (since retired) directed the Registrar of the Delhi High Court to put to sale his six shops and “ensure that the best prices are realised”.

“The amounts realised from the sale shall be deposited in a fixed deposit receipt, initially for six months, and its interest, disbursed to the second respondent/applicant (his divorced wife). In the event of no sale, the attachment of property shall continue in favour of the applicant,” the Bench said in its on October 20 order.

“The attachment of rents of M/s Fitness Factory Gym & Spa on the First Floor shall be continued, till the petitioner (NRI man’s father), and his son, pay the amount constituting the balance between the amount realized by direction (1) and Rs 1.25 crore,” it ordered.

“To my knowledge, this is the first such order in which the Supreme Court ordered the sale of an NRI man’s share in his ancestral property in India after he abandoned his wife and refused to pay maintenance,” advocate Jaspreet Gogia – who assisted the top court as Amicus Curiae (friend of the court) – told The Tribune. The Bench appreciated her “valuable contribution and efforts” in getting justice to the woman.

The order came on the woman’s plea seeking recovery of both arrears of maintenance and her monthly maintenance of Rs 1,27,500. The woman – who hailed from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh – wanted her father-in-law and mother-in-law (now deceased) to pay the maintenance amount on the ground that she was dependent for expenses, including litigation expenses, on her widowed mother.

The man Varun Gopal got married to the woman sometime in 2012-13 when he was employed in Australia. Within two years of marriage, the matrimonial relationship deteriorated leading to various legal proceedings and he obtained a decree of divorce in Australia and chose not to participate in the criminal proceedings or in the maintenance proceedings in India. The woman, however, didn’t accept the decree granted to the husband by the Australian court and challenged it in India.

His father contended that the woman had obtained the maintenance order only against her husband which could be recovered only from the husband or from his assets. “There is no law which can directly hold the father-in-law to provide maintenance to the wife,” the NRI man’s father contended.

If the directions regarding payment of Rs 1.25 crore to the woman were not complied within one year, the top court directed the Registrar to take steps within three months and ask her if she would wish the transfer of title to the said premises in her name, or its sale.

“In the event she opts for the transfer, the Registrar Delhi High Court, is directed to take all necessary steps to execute a conveyance deed (under the present directions) to that effect, the sale shall be registered by the concerned authorities, and the applicant shall be handed over symbolic possession,” the Bench ordered. The Registrar shall take all necessary steps to auction the said property in 18 months, if the woman didn’t want it to be transferred in her name, it said, adding “All amounts realized in the process…shall be paid to the applicant (wife).

“The past history of this case, and the orders of this court have demonstrated the utter obduracy of Varun Gopal, who abandoned the wife, and virtually fled to Australia. The present case…has displayed persistent defiant conduct by Varun Gopal, and the petitioner, Mohan Gopal (the man’s father), who have, through one pretext or another stalled compliance with the orders of this court,” the top court said.

#Australia #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US, UK back Canadian PM Trudeau over expulsion of diplomats from India

2
Punjab

Punjab Government cancels 39 illegal private bus permits

3
Comment

19-year-old who inspired generations

4
Himachal

Haryana Asiad champs get Rs 3 crore, Himachal raiders await their Rs 15 lakh

5
World Cup 2023 CRICKET WORLD CUP

Rain may play spoilsport as India, New Zealand clash in Dharamsala

6
Punjab

No direct recruitment of Inspectors: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

7
India

‘Continuous interference in our affairs’: EAM Jaishankar on why India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence

8
Punjab

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

9
Punjab

Sacked Punjab AIG Raj Jit Singh Hundal fails to appear before STF in drug case

10
Punjab

Bharatmala Pariyojana: Ensure encumbrance-free possession of land to NHAI, court directs Punjab DGP

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

India bowl out New Zealand for 273

Virat Kohli, Shami star as India end 20-year wait for win over New Zealand in ICC event

Rohit Sharma-led side beat Black Caps by six wickets | With ...

‘Continuous interference in our affairs’: EAM Jaishankar on why India asked Canada downsize its diplomatic presence

‘Continuous interference in our affairs’: EAM Jaishankar on why India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence

Union minister says India likely to resume issuance of visas...

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

Military spokesman Hagari says Israel plans to step up airst...

Israel-Hamas conflict: India sends medical aid, disaster relief material to Palestine

Israel-Hamas conflict: India sends medical aid, disaster relief material to Palestine

IAF’s C-17 transport aircraft carrying 6.5 tonnes of medical...

SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI’s share in ancestral property after he abandons wife

SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI's share in ancestral property after he abandons wife

Order comes on woman’s plea seeking recovery of both arrears...


Cities

View All

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

SGPC poll's electoral roll revision begins

Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

SGPC poll: Open for tie-up with like-minded parties, says SAD (A)

Biogas plant to come up at Ram Tirath gaushala

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

Farmers protest against immigration company in Bathinda

Congress holds candle march in Bathinda over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Punjab

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Highest electric vehicle adoption in Chandigarh, still no charge in stations

PGI body approves 31 posts of Assistant Professor

Shift battery units outside PGI buildings in 3 months: Report

3 of Sukha Dunneke gang in police net, arms ammo seized

16, including 6 children, rescued after fire breaks out at a flat in Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area

16, including 6 children, rescued after fire breaks out at a flat in Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area

Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Delhi extends EV policy till December 31

Delhi L-G launches project to turn Gole Market into museum

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Accused alleges 3rd degree torture, High Court seeks ED stand on arrest

Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Jalandhar: Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Gangster lands in police dragnet

Pvt bus operators seek govt help

No direct recruitment of Inspectors: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

Police Commemoration Day: Cops, families pay tributes to martyrs

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

With moist eyes, kin proudly share martyrs’ bravery sagas

City markets abuzz with activities in festive season

Dengue spreads tentacles, 6 suspected deaths, 564 confirmed cases

Ward Watch: Parking woes, waterlogging leave residents peeved

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Police pay homage to martyrs in Patiala

Doon School, MNSS Rai pupils win laurels in IPSC Athletics Meet

48 cases resolved at Lok Adalat

Tech Utsav comes to an end