SC orders state pollution boards to fill 6,092 posts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

As 6,092 posts in statutory Pollution Control Boards in various states remain vacant, the Supreme Court has directed Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and UP to take immediate measures to fill the vacant posts.

"We also direct the state of Punjab represented by its Advocate General to do the same. Needful shall be done by the states within two months from today," the Bench said, posting the matter for further hearing on July 10.

A report submitted to the Bench stated that 51 per cent of the total posts in various pollution bodies across India were vacant.

