SC raps Calcutta High Court for 'control sexual urge' advice to girls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

Taking strong exception to the Calcutta High Court’s advice to adolescent girls to control their sexual urge, the Supreme Court on Friday termed it “highly objectionable and completely unwarranted” and asked judges not to preach.

“Prima facie, we are of the view that the judges are not expected to express personal views or preach,” said a Bench led by Justice AS Oka – which took suo motu cognisance of the matter due to “sweeping observations” made in the October 18 order of the High Court.

#Supreme Court