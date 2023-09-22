SC refuses to interfere with Cauvery mgmt authority order

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

Refusing to interfere with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Karnataka Government to release 5,000 cusecs water per day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

In its 23rd meeting held on August 29, the CWMA had asked Karnataka to ensure the release of 5,000 cusecs water every day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

Last month, Tamil Nadu had demanded 24,000 cusecs of water a day for irrigating the standing crops but the top court refused to entertain its plea. On Thursday, a three-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai said it was not inclined to entertain Tamil Nadu’s petition challenging the CWMA decision.

Bodies such as CWMA and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, which have experts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), have considered all relevant aspects like drought, deficit rainfall, water level in the river before passing the order, noted the Bench.

