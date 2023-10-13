SC reserves order on Bilkis Bano case convicts' release

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 12

After an 11-day hearing that commenced in August, the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on petitions challenging the premature release of 11 men convicted of raping her and killing seven of her family members during the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat.

A Bench directed the Centre and the Gujarat Government to submit by October 16 the original records related to the remission of sentence of the convicts. The Gujarat Government defended the release of the convict saying they were entitled to reformation.

