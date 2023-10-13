SC reserves order on Bilkis Bano case convicts' release

New Delhi, October 12
After an 11-day hearing that commenced in August, the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on petitions challenging the premature release of 11 men convicted of raping her and killing seven of her family members during the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat.
A Bench directed the Centre and the Gujarat Government to submit by October 16 the original records related to the remission of sentence of the convicts. The Gujarat Government defended the release of the convict saying they were entitled to reformation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM