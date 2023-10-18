SC reserves verdict on bail pleas of Sisodia

PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases. PTI

Sikh teen assaulted in US for wearing turban

New York: In a suspected hate crime, a 19-year-old Sikh was assaulted and injured in New York for wearing a turban while travelling in a shuttle bus.

