 SC says difficult for courts to deal with huge arrears, if lawyers don’t cooperate : The Tribune India

  • India
  • SC says difficult for courts to deal with huge arrears, if lawyers don’t cooperate

SC says difficult for courts to deal with huge arrears, if lawyers don’t cooperate

India faces uphill task of clearing backlog of 5 crore cases

SC says difficult for courts to deal with huge arrears, if lawyers don’t cooperate

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 17

As India faces an uphill task of clearing a backlog of more than five crore cases, the Supreme Court has said the problem can’t be tackled if lawyers don’t cooperate.

“If the members of the Bar do not cooperate with the Trial Courts, it will be very difficult for our Courts to deal with the huge arrears,” a Bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka said.

The comments came from the Bench while deciding an appeal arising out of a Bombay High Court order staying the execution and operation of a decree passed by a district court on a suit filed by a firm engaged in selling country made liquor.

Noting that the trial court’s recording showed that one of the advocates had taken objections on every question during the cross-examination of a witness, it said, “We cannot refrain from recording certain disturbing features about the conduct of a member of the Bar while the trial was being conducted in this case.

“In the facts of the case, looking at the persistent objections raised by the learned advocate, the court was required to record a substantial part of the cross-examination in question and answer form which consumed a lot of time of the court, “ the top court said on Thursday.

As per data available on the National Judicial Data Grid, there is a huge pendency of suits in the trial courts in Maharashtra, it said.

“The members of the Bar must remember that fairness is a hallmark of great advocacy. If the advocates start objecting to every question asked in the cross-¬examination, the trial cannot go on smoothly. The trial gets delayed,” it said.

“While a trial is being conducted, the members of the Bar are expected to act as officers of the Court. They are expected to conduct themselves in a reasonable and fair manner,” it noted.

Dismissing the petition, the Bench said the high court was justified in granting stay pending final disposal of the appeal.

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

2
Sports

Siraj swings a ‘Six’: Pacer’s dream spell sets up India’s 10-wicket Asia Cup triumph over Sri Lanka

3
Punjab

Panchayat poll fiasco: Punjab mulls replacing AG Vinod Ghai over 'poor professional guidance'

4
Punjab

Mix of old and new guards as BJP revamps Punjab unit; see full list

5
Features

Anxious for Lahaul: Changes post opening of Atal Tunnel are triggering an ecological rethink

6
Haryana

Speeding BMW hits pole in Gurugram

7
Punjab

Send papers to Centre for sanction to prosecute former Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, high court tells Punjab

8
India

IAF to order 100 more Tejas Mark-1A aircraft

9
Himachal

Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

10
Punjab

Ferozepur villagers say drug seizure staged, want role of cops probed

Don't Miss

View All
Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Top News

Parliament session set to begin on Monday, proceedings to move to new building on Tuesday

Parliament session set to begin on Monday, proceedings to move to new building on Tuesday

Parliamentary Affairs Minister says eight bills listed for c...

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Sri Lanka wins toss, opt to bat against India

Siraj swings a ‘Six’: Pacer’s dream spell sets up India’s 10-wicket Asia Cup triumph over Sri Lanka

After fast bowler's astonishing effort bundled out defending...

Army soldier abducted, killed in Manipur; 10-year-old son lone eyewitness to crime

Army soldier abducted, killed in Manipur; 10-year-old son lone eyewitness to crime

Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom’s body found with a single bullet...

A five-for was in my destiny today: Siraj on dream spell in Asia Cup final

A five-for was in my destiny today: Siraj on dream spell in Asia Cup final

Says happy with the performance and it is a dream come true ...

All-party meeting: Regional parties push for women’s reservation Bill

All-party meeting: Regional parties push for women's reservation Bill

Five-day special session of Parliament starts on Monday


Cities

View All

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

‘Parkash Purb’ of Guru Granth Sahib celebrated at Golden Temple, Amritsar

Hold SGPC elections, SAD (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann tells Centre

MC to set up fire station at Focal Point

Stray dog menace irks Ward No. 59 residents

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Bumpy ride on Chandigarh’s roads to turn smooth

3 snatchers in net in Chandigarh; four cases cracked

Flesh trade: Sector 32 spa raided, 3 held

Chandigarh seals 7 liquor vends over non-payment of licence fee

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

Noida lift crash toll 8; pvt firm’s official held

Eight candidates in fray for DUSU’s presidency

Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

Jalandhar: Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Rough ride: Sultanpur Lodhi villagers see no end to their ordeal since the floods

Man kills friend on suspicion of illicit relations with wife, nabbed

Two held with intoxicant tablets

North India’s first dog park opens in Punjab’s Ludhiana

North India’s first dog park opens in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

2 BDPOs among 12 booked in fraud case

Ludhiana: Two nabbed, 9 motorcycles recovered

Bribe case: Ludhiana MC worker attacked

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur tells vendors

70 take part in 2-day training module for school principals

NSS volunteers hold cycle rally in Patiala, pitch for cleanliness

Railway Board member visits locomotive unit in Patiala

Flesh trade racket busted, 8 arrested