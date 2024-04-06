 SC stays Allahabad High Court order terming Madarsa Act unconstitutional : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • SC stays Allahabad High Court order terming Madarsa Act unconstitutional

SC stays Allahabad High Court order terming Madarsa Act unconstitutional

SC stays Allahabad High Court order terming Madarsa Act unconstitutional


Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 5

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an Allahabad High Court order that declared unconstitutional the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, noting that the high court’s views appeared to be prima facie incorrect.

Future of 17L at stake

The HC has ordered that students will be relocated by the state… it will impinge on the future of education for all 17 lakh children (in madarsas)… this direction was not prima facie warranted. DY Chandrachud, CJI

“The object and purpose of Madarsa Board is regulatory in nature and the Allahabad High Court is not prima facie correct that establishment of the Board will breach secularism. It (high court judgment) conflates madarsa education with the regulatory powers entrusted with the Board ... The impugned judgment shall remain stayed,” a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said.

The high court had on March 22 declared the Act unconstitutional and being violative of Articles 21 (right to life and liberty) and 21A (right to free and compulsory education for children between 6 and 14 years) of the Constitution. The high court had held that a secular state had no power to create a Board for religious education or to establish a Board for school education only for a particular religion and create separate education systems for separate religions.

The stay order came on a petition filed by Anjum Kadari and others who contended that the high court committed a grave error as it did not consider positive assistance of the Bar and passed an arbitrary order on issues never prayed for by the petitioner before it.

On behalf of the petitioners, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Mukul Rohatgi, Huzefa Ahmadi and Salman Khurshid pointed out that it would affect around 17 lakh students and 16,000 madarsas in Uttar Pradesh. “The high court, while striking down the Act, has ordered that the students will be relocated by the state. This will impinge on the future of education for all the 17 lakh children (in madarsas). We are of the view that this direction was not prima facie warranted,” said the Bench, which also included Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

Even if the petition before the high court challenging the validity of the 2004 Act was meant to ensure that secular education was imparted at madarsas, the remedy was not in striking down the Act itself, it said.

Noting that the state had a legitimate public interest in ensuring that students got quality education that made them qualified enough to pursue a dignified life, the Bench said it needed to be considered if the Act should be jettisoned.

On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Government, Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj refused to defend the Act, saying the state had accepted the high court’s verdict. The students will be accommodated in normal schools, he added.

Attorney General K Venkataramani also supported the state government. “In the facts presented before the high court, I could not persuade myself to say that the high court order was incorrect,” he submitted.

Senior counsel Guru Krishnakumar, who represented the petitioner against the Act before the high court, opposed the stay, saying. “Students of Class X do not have the option to study science, mathematics and humanities separately. Thus, there is a straight constitutional bar under Article 28(1) and they conceded before the high court that religious instruction is being imparted.”

Noting that the ‘State’ had the foremost duty of providing secular education to children, the high court had ruled that it could not discriminate and provide different types of education to children belonging to different religions as it would violate principles of secularism, which was part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

2
IPL 2024

Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours

3
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

4
Trending

Kejriwal's behind-bars photo: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

5
India

Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

7
Health

‘Bird flu 100 times worse than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infects’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animals

8
World

Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel

9
Diaspora

Hindu temple in Texas sued for $1 million for branding 11-year-old child with hot iron rod as part of religious ceremony

10
Haryana

HSVP issues eviction notice to DEO in Faridabad

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Congress manifesto vows to bring MSP law, raise quota cap, scrap Agnipath

Congress manifesto vows to bring MSP law, raise quota cap, scrap Agnipath

Promises to stop ‘weaponisation’ of agencies | Pledges 50% j...

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC

Key interest rate intact at 6.5% amid food price volatility fears

Key interest rate intact at 6.5% amid food price volatility fears

Returning officer Masih tenders apology in SC

Returning officer Masih tenders apology in SC

SC stays Allahabad High Court order terming Madarsa Act unconstitutional

SC stays Allahabad High Court order terming Madarsa Act unconstitutional


Cities

View All

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

~458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Rs 458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP not ‘vocal for local’

GST: Notices to 9 booksellers

2,400 bottles of liquor seized

Unpardonable act, says AAP as Masih tenders apology in SC

Appalled at state of affairs in Delhi Govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Appalled at state of affairs in Delhi Govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Don’t engage in politics, Saurabh Bhardwaj urges VK Saxena

BJP conspired to arrest CM: Sanjay Singh

‘Getting bail doesn’t mean acquittal’

Has Election Commission become BJP’s subsidiary, asks Atishi

Interstate gang smuggling drugs, weapons busted in Punjab, 4 arrested in Kapurthala

Interstate gang smuggling drugs, weapons busted in Punjab, 4 arrested in Kapurthala

NGT imposes Rs 25K fine on Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth ~11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

Two POs land in Ludhiana police net under special campaign

SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal Singh from Ludhiana

Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

Robbery foiled, five gang members held

Robbery foiled, five gang members held

Clubs campaign for high voter turnout

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

More trouble for Ferozepur DC in guava orchard scam

Three-day lecture series concludes