SC stays High Court order quashing GST notice to gaming platform

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 7

The Supreme Court (SC) has stayed the Karnataka High Court’s order quashing an intimation notice of the Goods and Service Tax department seeking Rs 21,000 crore from Gameskraft, an online gaming platform.

Issuing notice on a petition filed by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, a Bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, on Wednesday asked Gameskraft to respond to it and posted the matter for hearing after three weeks.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence has challenged the May 11 Karnataka High Court which ruled that ‘rummy’, whether played with stakes or without stakes, was not gambling.

#Goods and Services Tax GST #Karnataka #Supreme Court