SC to consider listing NewsClick founder’s plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 16

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its Human Resources Department head Amit Chakraborty on Monday moved the Supreme Court contesting a Delhi HC verdict dismissing their petitions against their arrest and subsequent police remand in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

On behalf of Purkayastha and Chakraborty, senior counsel Kapil Sibal mentioned their petition before a Bench led by the CJI, who said he would look at the papers and list it. Mentioning the petition out of turn, Sibal urged the CJI to list it for urgent hearing, saying, “He (Purkayastha) is a 70-plus man in custody.”

#Supreme Court