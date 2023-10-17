SC to consider listing NewsClick founder’s plea

New Delhi, October 16
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its Human Resources Department head Amit Chakraborty on Monday moved the Supreme Court contesting a Delhi HC verdict dismissing their petitions against their arrest and subsequent police remand in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
On behalf of Purkayastha and Chakraborty, senior counsel Kapil Sibal mentioned their petition before a Bench led by the CJI, who said he would look at the papers and list it. Mentioning the petition out of turn, Sibal urged the CJI to list it for urgent hearing, saying, “He (Purkayastha) is a 70-plus man in custody.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning
US, Israel to work on plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza
Supreme Court to deliver verdict on same-sex marriage today
The top court had asked the Centre to find a way to give sam...