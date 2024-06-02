Supreme Court to hear Delhi’s plea on water from Haryana tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

The Supreme Court on Monday will take up the Delhi Government’s plea seeking a direction to the Haryana Government to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to deal with the water crisis in the Capital.

The Delhi Government’s petition is listed before a Vacation Bench of Justice PK Mishra and Justice KV Viswanathan on June 3.

In its petition, the Delhi Government said, “Access to water is one of the basic human rights of an individual. Not only is water essential for sustenance, but access to water also forms an essential component of the guarantee of dignity and a quality of life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.” Stating that Delhi is a lower riparian UT, the government said it has sought additional water supply only in view of the emergent situation created by dry summer this year.

