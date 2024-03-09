SC to hear SBI plea over poll bonds on March 11

New Delhi, March 8
The Supreme Court will take up on Monday the State Bank of India’s (SBI) plea for extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties.
Bank sought time till June 30
Citing “certain practical difficulties”, the SBI had on March 4 moved Supreme Court, seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of electoral bond issued
A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud – which had on February 15 declared unconstitutional the electoral bonds scheme — will also hear a plea filed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), seeking contempt action against the SBI for failing to disclose details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties by March 6 as directed by the top court.
The matter is listed at 10.30 am on March 11 before the Constitution Bench, which also included Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan had on Thursday mentioned the ADR’s plea before a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud. Citing “certain difficulties”, the SBI had on March 4 moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond issued and encashed.
