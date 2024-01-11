SC upholds Ajay Mishra’s acquittal in murder case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The SC has upheld an Allahabad HC order rejecting UP’s appeal against union minister Ajay Mishra’s acquittal in a case of murder of Prabhat Gupta in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2000. TNS

Six passengers injured as three coaches derail

Hyderabad: Six passengers were hurt after three coaches of the Tambaram (Chennai)-Hyderabad Charminar Express derailed at the Hyderabad Deccan railway station in Nampally here. PTI

Key accused in palm chopping case held

new delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the key and last absconding accused in the case related to chopping of a Kerala professor’s palm in 2010. Savad, who had been on the run for the past 13 years and carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested from Kannur, Kerala, NIA sources said. — TNS

LS seat-sharing: Cong, AAP second meeting on Jan 12

New Delhi: The Congress and AAP on Wednesday said they would hold a second round of meeting to discuss Lok Sabha seat-sharing in Delhi on January 12, and no consultation regarding the seat division had been held so far. — TNS

Anti-dumping duty on three Chinese items

New Delhi:India has imposed anti-dumping duties on three Chinese products — wheel loaders, gypsum tiles, and industrial laser machinery — for five years to protect local manufacturers from cheap imports. The duties were imposed following recommendations of the Commerce Ministry’s investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

