SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, November 29
The Central Government has the power to appoint the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government, holds SC.
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said the Centre can grant six-month extension to current Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar who is due to retire on November 30.
"At this stage, bearing in mind the judgement of this court in CB 2 and subsequent developments, the decision of the Union Govt to extend the services of Chief Secretary for 6 months cannot be construed to be violative of law," it concluded.
