SC verdict on probe in Hindenburg case today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce its verdict on petitions seeking a probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group and any possible lapses in regulatory disclosures in wake of the January 24, 2023, Hindenburg Research report. TNS
Cong seeks time from EC to discuss EVMs
New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has written to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, requesting that a team of INDIA bloc leaders be provided an opportunity to meet him and his colleagues to put forward their point of view on EVMs and VVPAT.
ED raids Jharkhand CM's press advisor, others in 'illegal' mining case
About a dozen locations in the state are being raided by the...
12 die in collision between truck and bus in Assam's Golaghat
Details are awaited
Anti-drone tech to fortify border security in 6 mths
Trials underway amid rising cases of smuggling of drugs and ...