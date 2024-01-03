SC verdict on probe in Hindenburg case today

PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce its verdict on petitions seeking a probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group and any possible lapses in regulatory disclosures in wake of the January 24, 2023, Hindenburg Research report. TNS

Cong seeks time from EC to discuss EVMs

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has written to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, requesting that a team of INDIA bloc leaders be provided an opportunity to meet him and his colleagues to put forward their point of view on EVMs and VVPAT.

#Gautam Adani #Hindenburg Report #Supreme Court