 School job scam: CBI raids residences of TMC MLA, councillors : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • School job scam: CBI raids residences of TMC MLA, councillors

School job scam: CBI raids residences of TMC MLA, councillors

Incidentally, MLA Jafikul Islam was earlier questioned by the central probe agency

School job scam: CBI raids residences of TMC MLA, councillors

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Kolkata, November 30

The CBI on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at the residences of several Trinamool Congress leaders, including an MLA and two councillors, for their alleged involvement in irregularities in school recruitment in West Bengal, an official said.

The central agency raided the residence of Jafikul Islam, the MLA of Domkal in Murshidabad district, and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillor Bappaditya Dasgupta and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation councillor Debraj Chakraborty, he said.

“These raids are being conducted as a part of our investigation into the teachers’ recruitment scam. The raids are on. We are questioning the people whose homes and offices are being raided,” the official told PTI.

Raids are on at different locations in and around Kolkata, Murshidabad and Cooch Behar districts in connection with the investigation, he said.

Sleuths of the central agency conducted raids at the Patuli residence of Islam on the outskirts of Kolkata and seized documents and bags containing cash and jewellery, the official said, adding that they brought one notes-counting machine to count the recovered cash.

Incidentally, Islam was earlier questioned by the central probe agency.

Sources in the CBI said that they also seized around Rs 4 lakh from the possession of Islam’s wife and around 120 grams of gold ornaments during the raid.

CBI sleuths also raided one college run by the MLA in Murshidabad district and looked for documents, he said, adding that the searches were still on.

Search operations at Dasgupta’s residence in Patuli and Baishnabghata continued for five hours during which CBI sleuths seized the TMC leader’s bank statements, two mobile phones and a few documents, including the bio-data of a couple of candidates.

They raided the Charaborty’s residence in Jyangra in Rajarhat on Thursday morning and left the premises after a few hours of search operations.

It must be mentioned that the CBI had summoned Chakraborty in connection with incidents of post-poll violence in 2021.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Congress #West Bengal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

2
Haryana

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

3
India

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

4
Punjab

Punjab Govt passes three money Bills, aims to improve fiscal health

5
India

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

6
India 5-state Assembly elections

Advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana: Exit polls

7
Diaspora

Indian Sikh family on pilgrimage to Pakistan robbed in Lahore at gunpoint

8
Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow man tells police he took to crime as he had to feed 2 wives, 9 kids and 6 girlfriends

9
Punjab

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

10
Entertainment

Watch: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram tie the knot in traditional Manipuri wedding

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Top News

Exit poll results 2023 LIVE Updates: Predictions for five states shortly

Advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana: Exit polls

In Mizoram, Zoram People’s Movement is locked in close race ...

Boost to armed forces as defence panel approves Rs 2.23 lakh-crore proposals

Boost to armed forces as defence panel approves Rs 2.23 lakh-crore proposals; IAF to get 97 more Tejas aircraft

According to Defence Ministry, 98 per cent of the total proc...

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

India has constituted a probe team to investigate allegation...

Indian national agreed to assassination plot after assurances criminal case against him in Gujarat will be dismissed: US federal prosecutors

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

Nikhil Gupta, 52, has been charged with murder-for-hire in c...

India’s GDP grows 7.6 per cent in September quarter

Double digit growth in four sectors powers second quarter GDP growth to 7.6%

GDP growth in the first quarter of current fiscal — April-Ju...


Cities

View All

Air India passengers onboard Gatwick-Amritsar flight face water leakage inside cabin

Air India passengers onboard Gatwick-Amritsar flight face water leakage inside cabin

6 men accused of murder attempt in Amritsar arrested from Himachal Pradesh

93 resource centres yet to receive funds for students’ travel allowance

Tilted poles pose risk to lives of motorists, pedestrians

Panjab University lifts overall trophy at inter-varsity youth fair

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Punjab: Ministerial staff extend strike till December 6, key services hit

Nursing staff protest enters fourth day in Bathinda

Rain lashes parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Boy assaults Chandigarh school principal with iron rod

Chandigarh: Spy camera in PG washroom; girl, male friend held

Promised job, Chandigarh resident loses Rs 6.45L to two fraudsters

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category

Delhi-NCR AQI in ‘poor’ category; GRAP I, II in force

Centre's decision on Delhi Chief Secretary tenure upheld by Supreme Court

Municipal Corporation of Delhi clears proposal to fill 6,589 positions

Delhi Development Authority identifies land for stadium, hotel, medical facility

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Jalandhar: Punjab VB nabs absconding GST officer's aide

Hoshiarpur: Revenue official caught red-handed taking bribe

Nawanshahr: Bike rally spreads awareness on ill-effects of drug abuse

High Court issues notice to Punjab in Vice-Chancellor appointment case

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

illicit liquor, poppy husk seized; two arrested

2 gangsters killed in encounter in Ludhiana

Jan Aushadhi Kendra fails to serve purpose at hospital

Farmers stall work on Ludhiana-Ropar highway for more money

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Flood-hit areas near Sangrur see rise in farm fires

Theatre fest: Play ‘Ek Babu Ki Maut’, a satire on government system, staged

300 medical college students awarded degrees, medals

3 books released at Multani Mal Modi college