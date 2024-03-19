Scolded by father for eating junk food, BBA student at Nagpur hangs herself

PTI

Nagpur, March 19

A 19-year-old student of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) allegedly hanged herself to death at home in Maharashtra's Nagpur after being scolded by father for eating junk food, police said on Tuesday.

Bhumika Vinod Dhanwani lived in Sindhi Colony, they said.

"Bhumika was a student of BBA and had a thyroid problem. Upset over her father scolding her for eating junk food, she hanged herself in the kitchen using a cloth," an official of Pratap Nagar police station said.

"Her family found her hanging this morning, following which she was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead," he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

