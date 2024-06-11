 Scorching heatwave continues in parts of north India, temperature remains above 40 degrees Celsius : The Tribune India

  • India
  Scorching heatwave continues in parts of north India, temperature remains above 40 degrees Celsius

Scorching heatwave continues in parts of north India, temperature remains above 40 degrees Celsius

Delhi swelters under intense heat as the Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the national capital, notes a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal average



In Rajasthan, Churu was the hottest place with a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius.



PTI

New Delhi, June 11

Temperatures in most parts of north India remained above the 40 degree Celsius-mark as heatwave conditions persisted on Tuesday, with Delhi's Narela and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recording highs of 47.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhi sweltered under intense heat as the Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the national capital, noted a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal average.

The Narela weather station recorded the highest temperature in the city at 47.1 degrees Celsius, they said. Other weather stations, such as Najafgarh recorded a high of 46.6 degrees Celsius while Aya Nagar recorded 44.8, Ridge 45 and Palam 44.1 degrees C, the bulletin said.

The national capital was on "orange" alert, which stands for "be prepared" in the colour codes of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 47.1 degrees C.

Varanasi recorded a high of 45.3, Baghpat and Fursatganj 45.2 degrees C each, Fatehpur 45 degrees while the state capital Lucknow saw a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees C.

Meanwhile, light rain occurred in Agra.

In Rajasthan, Churu was the hottest place with a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said.

Light rain was also observed in some parts of the state.

Sriganganagar recorded 45.1 degrees, followed by 44.8 degrees each in Fatehpur and Bikaner. Pilani recorded a high of 44.7 degrees C, Sangaria 44.3, Barmer 44 degrees while it was 43.5 degrees each in Jaipur, Alwar and Jaisalmer.

Isolated heatwave returned to Jammu with the maximum temperature in the city settling at 43 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal during this part of the season, the meteorological department said.

The city, which reeled under heatwave for most part of the last month, got relief on June 7 when the temperature dropped to 37.6 degrees Celsius.

However, the day temperature once again shot up in Jammu to 41.2 degrees Celsius on Monday amid prediction of dry weather and return of isolated heatwave from June 11 to June 17.  

In Haryana, Nuh reeled at 45.9 degrees Celsius and Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 44. 8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Ambala in Haryana clocked a high of 44.1 degrees Celsius and Karnal 42.6 degrees C.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 43.9 degrees Celsius, it said.

Hot weather conditions also continued in Gurugram and Faridabad, which recorded maximums of 43.4 and 44.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Amritsar also reeled under intense heat at 45.1 degrees C followed by Pathankot at 44.7, Bathinda 44.4, Ludhiana 44.3, Gurdaspur 44 and Faridkot 43 degrees Celsius, the weather department added. 

#Uttar Pradesh


