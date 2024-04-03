Patanjali ‘misleading’ ads: Supreme Court’s ‘last chance’ for Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 2

Visibly upset by the affidavits filed by Patanjali Ayurved and its founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave a last opportunity and one more week to them to file fresh affidavits in a contempt case relating to ‘misleading’ advertisements.

Asks Centre to submit fresh affidavit, posts matter for April 10; puts Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority on notice

A Bench of Justice Himachal Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah came down heavily on Ramdev and his close aide for “absolute defiance” and paying “lip service” in the name of apology. It also asked the Union of India to submit a fresh affidavit in the main petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and posted the matter for further hearing on April 10.

“Not just the Supreme Court, every order passed by courts across this country has to be respected… this is absolute defiance,” the Bench said, directing Ramdev and Balkrishna to remain personally present on the next date of hearing as well.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta offered to help the counsel for parties to find a solution to the issue. “What has happened should not have happened,” said Mehta, clarifying he was there only to assist the Bench as an officer of the court. The Bench made it clear Patanjali Ayurved and its founders should be ready to face consequences as it found faults with the yoga guru’s affidavit. “Sometimes things should reach a logical conclusion,” it said, adding the advertisements issued by Patanjali were in the “teeth of law of the land”.

“You have to abide by the undertaking given to court and you have broken every barrier,” the Bench told Ramdev and Balkrishna, who were present in person.

