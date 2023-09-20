Bring women's reservation bill immediately, count castes, ensure OBC pie: Sonia Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 20

The opposition Congress on Wednesday supported the bill for 33 per cent political reservation to women with top leader Sonia Gandhi leading the charge as the debate on the key draft legislation commenced in the new Lok Sabha.

“I stand to support Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,” said Sonia speaking in Hindi and noting that with the passage of this bill her late husband Rajiv Gandhi’s dream of one-third quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies would be realised.

Sonia, while backing the Bill, sought to corner the BJP government asking them to immediately implement the quota and conduct a caste census to ensure OBC reservation within the women quota.

“We are happy for the Bill. Women have waited 13 years for their rights. Now they are being told to wait for more time, how many years? Two, four, eight? What? Is this conduct appropriate? The bill should be immediately implemented. Caste census should be commissioned and OBC reservation granted to women,” said Sonia.

She also took credit for the bill saying Rajiv Gandhi had first brought the bill for one-third reservation to women in local bodies.

“Today is an emotional moment for me. My life partner Rajiv ji brought the bill for one-third reservation to women in local bodies because of which we have 15 lakh elected women leaders at local bodies level,” the congress parliamentary party chief said.

She earlier spoke of the resilience of women, their contribution to freedom struggle, their Himalaya-like steadfastness and river-like flexibility.

“It is impossible to gauge the depth of resilience of Indian women,” Sonia said.

