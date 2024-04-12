Scuba divers launch unique underwater voter awareness campaign in Tamil Nadu’s Neelankarai

PTI

Chennai, April 11

In order to improve awareness on the importance of voting, a team of scuba divers held an underwater campaign, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

Posting a 51-second video clip on the initiative on X, the EC said: “Ready to vote? Make a splash! In a unique voter awareness initiative, scuba divers in Chennai dove into the sea, enacting the voting process sixty feet underwater in Neelankarai.”

#Tamil Nadu