Scuba divers launch unique underwater voter awareness campaign in Tamil Nadu’s Neelankarai

Chennai, April 11
In order to improve awareness on the importance of voting, a team of scuba divers held an underwater campaign, the Election Commission said on Thursday.
Posting a 51-second video clip on the initiative on X, the EC said: “Ready to vote? Make a splash! In a unique voter awareness initiative, scuba divers in Chennai dove into the sea, enacting the voting process sixty feet underwater in Neelankarai.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India advises citizens against travel to Israel and Iran amid rising tensions between the two countries
Tensions escalating following a strike on Iranian consulate ...
After decades, polls taking place in J-K without fear of terrorism, cross-border firing: PM Modi
Prime Minister was addressing a poll rally in Udhampur
Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata
Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...
Haryana Government cracks down on school buses flouting norms; committee to probe Mahendragarh bus crash that claimed 6 lives
All departments concerned, including the traffic police, car...
Lok Sabha polls: Congress chief Kharge-led CEC to finalise candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi on Saturday
Congress Central Election Committee is likely to meet in New...