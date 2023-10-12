‘Second largest’ temple opens in US

New Jersey, October 11
Billed to be the second largest temple in the world, and the largest in the Western Hemisphere, the Akshardham Temple has been inaugurated in Robbinsville City of New Jersey.
Spread over 185 acres, the temple has the story of Ramayana and Mahabharata carved on its stones, and more than 150 Indian musical instruments and all major dance postures on its pillars and walls.
