Security challenges up for discussion at military event

New Delhi, December 6
The three-day Combined Leadership Conclave of the armed forces kicked off today. The Ministry of Defence said the conclave would focus on geostrategic issues, national security, defence, contemporary and emerging security challenges, integration and jointness for capability enhancement, and ‘aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance).
Eminent personalities with experience in specific fields will also interact with the participants.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan presided over the first session and interacted with the senior leadership. He gave an insight into modern warfare and national security.
