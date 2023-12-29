Security check carried out at Mangaluru airport following bomb threat

Mangaluru, December 29
A security check was conducted at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) after the airport authorities received an email claiming that explosives had been planted in a plane at the airport, police said.
Mangaluru was one among the multiple airports in the country that received similar emails on Tuesday night by the sender who claimed to be a terrorist group named ‘Funing’, they said.
The email from ‘[email protected]’ read: "There are explosives inside of one of your planes. But also inside of your airport. The explosives are well hidden, and they will go off in a few hours. I will kill you all. WE ARE A TERRORIST GROUP CALLED; ‘Funing'".
The airport authorities noticed the email at 11.20 am on Wednesday and immediately informed the city police, who carried out a detailed search at the airport.
City police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said security was tightened outside the airport by setting up additional check posts. An anti-sabotage check and bomb detection and disposal squad check were carried out, he said.
The Bajpe police inspector also held a meeting with the airport authorities.
Later, based on a complaint by the Adani airport authorities, Bajpe police registered a case for an offence punishable under Section 507 of the IPC after getting permission from the local court.
