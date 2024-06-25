Security checks leave reception at Parliament House jam-packed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

The first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session witnessed hordes of acquaintances of Members of Parliament crowding the reception area as they awaited security clearances from cops back in home districts. In a first, Parliament security has mandated verification of identification of people visiting the Parliament House Complex on the recommendation of an MP.

“Only immediate family members of MPs can go inside by showing their identification card and photo. All others will have to wait for verification of identification by cops in the districts from where they have come. This process can take a while. These visitors will be allowed inside only once the security clearance comes,” Parliament security staff sources told The Tribune today, as the reception area stood jam-packed while people waited for the verification process to be complete.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha