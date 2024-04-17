Security tightened in Kolkata for Ram Navami processions

Kolkata, April 17
Kolkata was wrapped under blanket security cover on Wednesday in view of the processions to be taken out in the city on the occasion of Ram Navami.
A senior official of the city police said that a total of 2,500 police personnel, which include personnel from the armed police forces, have been deployed on the streets to main law and order situation for the day.
At the same time, one unit of the Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) has been deployed before each of the police stations, who will rush to any spot of trouble or tension near its location instantly and take control of the situation.
Similar precautions, sources said, are being adopted in areas under the three police commiserates adjacent to Kolkata namely Bidhannagar, Howrah and Barrackpore.
At the same time, considering the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the first phase of which will be on Friday, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, as per the instructions of the Election Commission, is also keeping a close watch on the development over Ram Navami processions this year.
The CEO, West Bengal Ariz Aftab has himself confirmed that there will be special security arrangements this year. It is learnt that the sensitive pockets in the state have been identified and special security arrangements have been deployed there.
To recall, last year there had been two separate incidents of violence over Ram Navami processions in the Howrah and Hooghly districts. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also conducting a probe into those matters.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a statement in the morning urging the people of the state to maintain on the occasion of Ram Navami. “Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all,” her statement read.
