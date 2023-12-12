Sedition case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for article against PM Modi

Yavatmal, December 12
The Yavatmal police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on charge of sedition and other offences for writing an alleged objectionable article against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, a senior official said on Tuesday.
The case is based on a complaint filed by BJP’s Yavatmal district coordinator Nitin Bhutada against Rajya Sabha member Raut, who is the executive editor of Saamana, the official said.
In the complaint, Bhutada claimed Raut wrote an objectionable article against PM Modi on December 10.
The case was registered on Monday at Umarkhed police station here against Raut under IPC Sections 124 (A) (sedition), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), the official said.
“We have registered the case as per the complaint and will conduct a probe into it,” he said.
