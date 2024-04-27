Seed industry for R&D boost to meet surging cotton demand

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

Amidst the burgeoning demand for cotton in India’s textile industry, the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) has emphasised the urgent need for heightened research and development (R&D) efforts and improved cultivation techniques.

Ambitious target Cotton sustains the livelihoods of 6 million farmers and fosters employment for an additional 40-50 million engaged in related activities

With ambitious target set to achieve $250 billion in textile production by 2030, various states are spearheading policy initiatives to establish textile parks

Raghavan Sampathkumar, Executive Director of FSII, underscored the pivotal role of cotton in sustaining the livelihoods of approximately six million farmers and fostering employment for an additional 40-50 million individuals engaged in related activities.

Sampathkumar’s remarks resonate with recent assertions by Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Textiles for Maharashtra, who highlighted India’s imminent rise as a global textile powerhouse. With ambitious targets set to achieve $250 billion in textile production by 2030, various states including Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are spearheading policy initiatives to establish textile parks, propelling the industry forward.

Acknowledging the transformative initiatives within the textile sector such as the PLI Scheme for Textiles, Kasturi Cotton Bharat programme and the National Technical Textiles Mission, Sampathkumar emphasised the imperative of promoting cotton cultivation to enhance India’s global competitiveness. Given that approximately 74 per cent of India’s apparel exports are cotton-based, revitalising the cotton industry is paramount.

However, Sampathkumar also highlighted the challenges confronting the cotton sector, including stagnant production levels post-FY2015 and evolving threats from pests, diseases and climate aberrations. To address these challenges, he advocated for increased investment in scientific research, particularly in biotechnological interventions, to enhance yield and production.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.