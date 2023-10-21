Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

The Mohali-based Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) will be modernised and pivoted to drive innovation while the upcoming India Semiconductor Research Center (ISRC) would be co-located with it, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeiTY).

$8 bn investment in 5 yrs The semiconductor research centre will be set up with an investment of around USD 8 billion (about Rs 66,500 crore) over the next five years.

This announcement was made today after the India Semiconductor R&D Committee handed over the report on the IRSC to the Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“ISRC will be a core institution in India’s growing capabilities in semiconductors,” Chandrasekhar said, adding “This Centre will be the Indian equivalent of IMEC, Nano Tech, ITRI and MIT Micro-electronic labs, which have pioneered many cutting-edge technologies.”

India Semiconductor R&D Committee has laid out a roadmap of ISRC.

The ISRC envisions the establishment of a world-class research institution focusing on semiconductor processes, advanced packaging, compound semiconductors and Fabless design. It will foster collaboration between industry, academia, and government as ISRC aims to nurture a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem. It is expected to facilitate bridging the gap between research and manufacturing.

It aims to establish India as a global foundry supplier for semiconductors, packaging, and integrated systems, from design to products by investing in cutting-edge research, education, and collaboration.

