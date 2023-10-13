 Sena disqualification row: Supreme Court frowns upon Maharashtra Speaker sitting over disqualification plea : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Sena disqualification row: Supreme Court frowns upon Maharashtra Speaker sitting over disqualification plea

Sena disqualification row: Supreme Court frowns upon Maharashtra Speaker sitting over disqualification plea

‘Speaker can’t defeat the Supreme Court’s orders’ says Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud

Sena disqualification row: Supreme Court frowns upon Maharashtra Speaker sitting over disqualification plea

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 13

The Supreme Court on Friday frowned upon the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker sitting over the plea for disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several other MLAs for months, saying the Speaker cannot defeat its orders.

“Somebody has to advise the Speaker that he cannot defeat the orders of the Supreme Court… Sit down with him and advise him on how to proceed…It’s obvious he needs some assistance,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

“We expected the Speaker to do his job. If he is not doing it, we will hold him accountable as an election tribunal… you must apprise the Speaker. We are giving you an opportunity until October 16,” the Bench said.

“The writ of this court has to run when there is a decision contrary to the Constitution of India,” the Bench said, adding it may take up the matter on Tuesday.

During hearing of Shiv Sena (UBT) faction’s petition seeking disqualification of Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs supporting him, it asked Mehta to inform the court about the timeline for deciding the issue.

On behalf of petitioner Shiv Sena (UTB) leader Sunil Prabhu, senior counsel Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi urged the top court to decide the responsibilities of the Speaker as an election tribunal under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law).

While delivering its verdict on various issues arising out of the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had on May 11 directed the speaker to decide the disqualification petitions under the anti-defection law within a reasonable time.

Piqued by the Speaker’s attitude, the Bench on Friday said a decision on disqualification pleas has to be taken before next assembly elections or the whole process will become infructuous. If it was not satisfied with the timeline of the Speaker, it would direct the decision to be taken in two months, the Bench said.

Disapproving of the inordinate delay on the part of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker in adjudicating on anti-defection petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs supporting him, the top court had on September 18 asked him to come out with a timeline within a week for deciding the matter.

"What did the speaker do after the May 11 judgment by the court? It appears that nothing has happened… You can't say that I'll hear it in due course,” the CJI had told the Solicitor General, who represented Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. “We expect deference and dignity to the directions issued by the Supreme Court,” it had said.

The Supreme Court had on July 14 issued notice to the office of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker on Shiv Sena-UTB legislator Sunil Prabhu’s petition seeking expeditious disposal of its plea for disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other Sena MLAs, who form a new government with the BJP in June 2022. Prabhu accused Speaker Rahul Narwekar of deliberately delaying the adjudication despite the May 11 Constitution Bench verdict asking him to take a call on the petitions within a reasonable period.

#Eknath Shinde #Justice DY Chandrachud #Maharashtra #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

2
Editorials

No way, Himachal

3
Punjab

Top positions bagged by girls in PCS (Judicial) exam

4
Ludhiana

Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement scam was much bigger, finds inquiry report

5
Punjab

Punjab Governor terms special Assembly session illegal, says business conducted in it will be unlawful

6
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 1st woman acting Chief Justice

7
Amritsar

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

8
Jalandhar

Indian hockey players get heroes’ welcome in Jalandhar

9
Punjab

4-time Talwandi Sabo MLA Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu resigns from Shiromani Akali Dal

10
Chandigarh

Mohali: AIMS holds white coat ceremony

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms

UN warned that so many people fleeing en masse — almost half...

US Defence Secretary Austin tells Israel’s Netanyahu ‘we have your back’ after the attack by Hamas

US Defence Secretary Austin tells Israel's Netanyahu 'we have your back' after the attack by Hamas

He stressed that ‘this is a time for resolve and not revenge...

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone: PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone, PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

Was addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parlia...

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: SC seeks another report from AIIMS; hearing on Monday

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Supreme Court seeks another report from AIIMS; hearing on Monday

The order comes after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya...

Teacher killed, 2 hurt in knife attack in school in northern France: Police

Teacher killed, 2 hurt in knife attack in school in northern France: Police

Regional authorities said the attacker had been arrested


Cities

View All

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Amritsar MC elections may be held on old ward pattern, feel parties

Sacrilege a heinous offence, can't quash FIR on compromise: High Court

Village Defence Committees network to be widened to check drugs, illegal mining: Punjab Governor

Jatinder Pal Malhotra named Chandigarh BJP chief

Jatinder Pal Malhotra named Chandigarh BJP chief

Massive fire engulfs Sunny Enclave police post in Kharar

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with order transferring Justice DC Chaudhary from AFT Chandigarh Bench

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Morphed photos of Chandigarh school students go viral, parents lodge plaint

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

Court sends AAP's Sanjay Singh to judicial custody till October 27 in Delhi excise policy case

NewsClick row: Delhi High Court dismisses news portal founder’s petition against arrest under UAPA

Security beefed up around mosques in Gurugram amid Israel-Hamas

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on Kapil Dev’s plea against cruelty to animals

Girls come out with flying colours

Girls come out with flying colours

DC orders ban on carrying of weapons in Kapurthala district

CRPF’s all-women bikers get warm welcome at city colleges

Dispute over unpaid rent turns ugly, 2 held

Good Samaritan comes to aid of farmer’s daughters

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement scam was much bigger, finds inquiry report

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Dump near cremation ground a nuisance

Work to begin on Rs 3,394-cr water supply project soon

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Patiala girl on awareness flying expedition to reach city today

Patiala DC demands copy of report on ‘harassment’ of girl students

Patiala: Historian delivers lecture on Sikh relics

Fatehgarh Sahib roads dotted with potholes; commuters a harried lot