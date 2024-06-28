Sengol a ‘symbol of monarchy’, replace it with Constitution: MP

New Delhi, June 27
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP RK Chaudhary’s recent comments on the Sengol have ignited a political controversy, widening the rift between the ruling and opposition party leaders.
SP party chief Akhilesh Yadav supported Chaudhary’s statement, suggesting it was a reminder for the Prime Minister. “When the Sengol was installed, the PM bowed before it. He might have forgotten this while taking the oath. Maybe our MP’s remark was to remind him of that,” Yadav said.
DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, “The sceptre is the identity of monarchy and kings used to have it. It has no role in a democratic country. It was a gift from the British to Jawaharlal Nehru and its place is in a museum. The SP leader’s statement is justifiable.”
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the SP’s stance and said those who were raising questions over the historic sceptre are disrespecting Indian and Tamil culture.
L Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, said Sengol is every Tamilian’s pride. “It is also mentioned in Tirukkural, a classic Tamil text by poet Thiruvalluvar, which mentioned the role the Sengol plays in governance. Sengol symbolises a fair government.” “INDIA bloc does not value the Sengol. This attitude is condemnable,” Murugan said in response to SP’s Chaudhary.
