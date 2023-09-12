 Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court

Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court

Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply retrospectively

Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court


Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 11

Thousands of public servants on Monday lost a legal shield in the pre-2014 corruption cases as the Supreme Court ruled that its verdict in Subramanian Swamy’s case striking down Section 6A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, will have retrospective effect.

In a unanimous verdict, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said, “The declaration made by the Constitution Bench (in May 2014) in the case of Subramanian Swamy will have retrospective operation. Section 6(A) of the DSPE Act is held to be not in force from the date of its insertion, that is September 11, 2003,” said the Bench, which also included Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice AS Oka, Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JK Maheshwari.

According to Section 6A(1) — declared unconstitutional in 2014 — the CBI could not conduct inquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, except with the previous approval of the Central Government where such allegation relates to the Central Government employees of the Level of Joint Secretary and above; and such officers as are appointed by the Centre in corporations established by or under any Central Act, government companies, societies and local authorities owned or controlled by that government.

In May 2014, the top court had declared Section 6A(1) of the Act invalid and said that protection given to public servants in Section 6A has “propensity of shielding the corrupt”. However, it did not decide if the verdict would have retrospective effect or it would apply prospectively.

Writing the judgment for the Bench, Justice Nath, said, “…it is crystal clear that once a law is declared to be unconstitutional, being violative of Part-III (fundamental rights) of the Constitution then it would be held to be void ab initio, still born, unenforceable and non est in view of Article 13(2) of the Constitution and its interpretation by authoritative pronouncements.” It also rejected the defence of Article 20(1), which states that a person can only be subjected to penalties prescribed under the law at the time when the offence for which he is charged was committed. The top court said, “It can be safely concluded that Article 20(1) of the Constitution has no applicability either to the validity or invalidity of Section 6A of the DSPE Act” as the provision was a part of the procedure only in the form of a protection to senior government servants and did not constitute any new offence or sentence. The issue arose out of an appeal against a Delhi HC order in a case of a chief district medical officer arrested by the CBI in a graft case.

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canadian PM Trudeau still stuck in Delhi due to aircraft issue; earliest possible departure by Tuesday afternoon

2
Diaspora

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau

3
Sports

Asia Cup: Kohli hits 47th hundred, ton-up Rahul dispels fitness doubts in India's record 228-run victory over Pakistan

4
Diaspora

Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily

5
Pollywood

Film on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in Punjab debuts at Toronto film fest

6
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma praises 'mentor' Bhagwant Mann at Punjab Tourism Summit in Mohali

7
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Summit begins in Mohali; CM Bhagwant Mann pitches state as ideal tourism destination

8
Trending

Indian-origin man disrupts US Open match to register climate protest

9
World

Drone attack at Sudanese market kills 43, scores hurt

10
India

India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

India, S Arabia firm up energy ties, kick-start $50 bn refinery project

India, S Arabia firm up energy ties, kick-start $50 bn refinery project

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin

It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...

Sovereign wealth fund office to come up in India

Sovereign wealth fund office to come up in India

Senior govt officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court

Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court

Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...


Cities

View All

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

Veggie vendors removed from Vallah Mandi main internal road

SGPC initiates cleanliness drive from Golden Temple Galliara

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, retains Rs 10K fine slapped on law student

No let-up in vehicle thefts in Amritsar

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

~20 cr for solar power plants at government houses

Rs 20 cr for solar power plants at government houses in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Third counselling for Class XI announced

Mayor unveils logo for Swachhata League

Renal transplant waiting drops to 2 months at PGI

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Delhi bans firecrackers

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Dhillon brothers’ suicide in Jalandhar: Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh destroyed evidence, says SAD

Four held for firing, murder bid

Farmers start 3-day dharna outside Punjab minister’s residence in Jalandhar

17 cops honoured for major drug hauls

~756-cr elevated highway opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Staff crunch hits Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ward watch: Park, playground distant dream for residents of Daba village, nearby areas

Three land in Khanna police dragnet with 15 pistols

House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on city road

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Patiala: Salary released after strike by Punjabi University faculty

PRTC starts bus service from Kachhvi

Pakistan pilgrims to attend Urs at Roza Sharif after 5 years

Tribunal sets aside election of Congress ward councillor