Senior UP BJP leader Ashutosh Tandon dies at 63

Lucknow, November 9
Former Uttar Pradesh minister and the BJP’s sitting MLA from Lucknow (East) Ashutosh Tandon died of heart failure at a private hospital here on Thursday.
He was 63.
"Honorable MLA and former minister of Uttar Pradesh Ashutosh Tandon passed away today at 12.07 pm due to heart failure," Dr Rakesh Kapoor, medical director, Medanta Hospital-Lucknow, said in a statement.
He was suffering from illness for long and was being treated at the hospital, Kapoor said.
In a post on X in Hindi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the sitting MP from Lucknow, said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of former UP Minister and Lucknow East MLA Ashutosh Tandon 'Gopal ji'."
His political life was dedicated to the service of the people of Lucknow and he also played an important role in strengthening the party, he said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "The demise of Ashutosh Tandon 'Gopal ji' is extremely sad. He will always be remembered as a popular and hardworking politician."
