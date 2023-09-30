Serious about close ties with India: Justin Trudeau

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

Amid the ongoing diplomatic row, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Ottawa was serious about building closer ties with India.

“India is a growing economic power and important geopolitical player. And as we presented our Indo-Pacific strategy just last year, we’re very serious about building closer ties with India,” he said in a remark to a Canadian media house.

...but Need full facts We need to emphasise that India needs to work with Canada to ensure that we get the full facts of the matter (Nijjar case). Justin Trudeau, PM, Canada

“At the same time, we need to emphasise that India needs to work with Canada to ensure that we get the full facts of this matter (Nijjar case),” he said. Following his remarks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the US that India had asked Canada to share specific evidence about an Indian link to the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. “That is where matters are at the moment,’’ he said.

His remarks suggest that Canada is yet to present specific evidence in this regard although there have been leaks in the Canadian media that Ottawa had “conversations among Indian diplomats” as proof of an India link in the June murder of Nijjar.

Initially, it was leaked that three persons were involved in the killing, but a purported video that surfaced earlier this week shows the involvement of six persons.

