'Serious lapses': SIT blames Oreva for Gujarat’s Morbi tragedy

PTI

Ahmedabad, October 10

There were “serious operational and technical lapses” on the part of the Oreva company’s management, which led to the collapse of a bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi town last year, the special investigation team said in its report submitted before the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday.

The lackadaisical approach on the part of the management of the Oreva company resulting in “one of the most severe and tragic human calamities” cannot be countenanced, the SIT said. “For this, prima facie, the whole management of the company, including its MD and two managers, appear to be responsible,” it said. The British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30 last year, killing 135 people and injuring 56 others.

