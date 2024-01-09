Service apartment building in Goa, where start-up firm CEO killed son, shuts gates for visitors

Panaji, January 9
The building that houses several service apartments at Candolim in North Goa on Tuesday prohibited outsiders from entering the premises after a start-up company's CEO allegedly killed her four-year-old son in one of these facilities and stuffed his body in a bag before taking it to Karnataka.
The owner of this building ‘Sol Banyan Grande’ has instructed the security guards not to allow anyone, especially media persons, inside, eyewitnesses said.
Other guests, who are currently staying in the premises, continue to spend their vacations at the property, they said.
Suchana Seth, 39, was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night by a Goa police team on the charge of killing her four-year-old son and stuffing his body in a bag before transporting it to the neighbouring state in a taxi, police said.
Seth had checked into the service apartment with her son on January 6 and after staying there for two days, she went to Bengaluru in a taxi on Monday.
A day after the crime came to light, she was brought to Goa from Karnataka this afternoon, and was remanded in police custody for six days, they said.
Talking to PTI, a local cab operator said, “The taxi which was hired by Seth was not from the area surrounding the service apartments. It had come from somewhere else.”
The service apartments here are preferred by those people who want to enjoy their vacations peacefully, he said.
Soon after the news about Seth being found with the child's body at Chitradurga was confirmed by the Calangute police in Goa, a team of forensic experts conducted an inspection of the service apartment on Monday, a senior police official said.
“The team arrived immediately at night (on Monday) and on Tuesday again,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag
Suchana Seth was among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Et...
Facing backlash from Indians, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urges China to send more tourists
Muizzu who is on five-day state visit to China termed China ...
‘Suchana Seth was not happy…’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light
Police said her divorce proceedings have been finalised, and...
7-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on AMU’s minority status
It comes 8 years after the BJP-led NDA government sought to ...