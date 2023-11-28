Setback to KCR, EC withdraws nod for disbursements under farm scheme

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

A political slugfest broke out between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress in poll-bound Telangana after the Election Commission on Monday withdrew its earlier permission to the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led state government to disburse financial aid to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Telangana goes to the polls on November 30.

The Congress attacked the state government alleging that in their desperation to hang onto power, those who are ruling the state have ended up denying what is owed to farmers.

It also said that the withdrawal of permission was the result of the “irresponsible and self-serving” approach of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party.

Rao on his part assured a public at a rally in Shadnagar that the instalment would be deposited once BRS returns to power after December 3.

He claimed that beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu in the Congress had lodged a complaint with the poll panel asking it to stop the disbursal.

Reacting to the Election Commission’s decision, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that the poll body has held the state Finance Minister T Harish Rao in violation of the model code of conduct.

Denying KCR’s claim, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a rally in Medak, “KCR is falsely claiming that Congress has scuttled the payment of the Rythu Bandhu scheme. The payment has been stopped by the Election Commission but you are saying Congress has stopped the payment. Is our government there (in Delhi)? Do we control the Election Commission?”

The Congress’ attack on BRS came after the Election Commission withdrew its earlier permission given to the Telangana Government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, following violation of the model code of conduct by the state after Finance Minister Harish Rao had made a public announcement about it.

The poll panel had earlier given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi instalment during the model code of conduct period on certain conditions. The state was asked not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code duration as part of the condition.

Harish Rao had reportedly said that the disbursement would be made on Monday (November 27) into their account even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea.

Within hours of the ECI withdrawing its consent to disburse the Rythu Bandhu assistance to farmers, the ruling BRS made a representation to the poll body to reconsider its decision considering agriculture operations for the rabi season have already commenced.

Stop advertising schemes in T'gana newspapers: EC to K’taka

The Election Commission on Monday sought immediate stoppage of advertisements published by Karnataka Government, highlighting its welfare schemes in newspapers coming out of poll-bound Telangana, calling it a violation of the model code of conduct. It has also sought an explanation from the Karnataka Government by Tuesday. tns

